Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet hit a major pressure point as finances turn bad

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet reach an impasse in their relationship?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have seemingly hit a major relationship woe and its all because of finances and the lavish spending the beauty mogul reportedly demands.

An insider brought all of this to light during their interview with RadarOnline.

According to their findings the trigger point came when “they had an entire month apart, and it was tough on Kylie – especially as rumors were circulating that Timmy was having a fine time without her and partying with the crew during break.”

For those unversed, “she's very affected by social media rumors, which is why she insisted on flying out when he had a break and asking for some reassurances about where they're at and how things will work when he's back in the States.”

That is the reason “he's caught between a rock and a hard place because he does like his independence, but the last thing he wants to do is to drive Kylie away by being too noncommittal.”

The biggest issue however is the difference between their wallets which have substantial differences.

According to the same outlet while Kylie sports over $670 million, Chalamet has amassed almost $25 million fortune during his career.

That is why even though “Timmy and Kylie have bonded on these expensive trips and vacations they've taken. But he does feel the pinch when he's splurging on Kylie, who demands and gets only the best.”

“They both love high-end experiences and luxury accommodations, and Timmy's fame can open doors to the finer things in life – but somebody has to pay for all of this, and it's usually Timmy.”

But “he's just too proud of his own success to ever want to ride Kylie's coattails financially, and that's been the dynamic between them from the beginning.”

Before concluding the source also admitted that this difference in their bank balances is a big test of “ego and self-esteem” because Chalamet is well aware “this relationship is done if he ever shows any insecurity.”