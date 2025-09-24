 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West without naming him

Kim Kardashian gushes about gaining newfound confidence after her divorce from Ye

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

During her seven years of marriage with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian faced many ups and downs. 

Now, after her divorce, the mom-of-four, in an interview with French Vogue, says she gained her confidence back.

Recalling her mother Kris Jenner's advice, Kim says she told her, “The coming years would be the best of [her] life.”

Her mom's prediction has turned out to be true, the 44-year-old says. “It’s true. Only over the past three or four years have I gained this confidence."

This statement appears to subtly criticise her former husband. Ye, Kim adds, “Before, I constantly needed to check with someone before making a decision. Can you imagine? 

It’s crazy to rely so much on others’ opinions. Today, I know exactly what I want. It’s exhilarating," the aspiring journalist notes.

More on her confidence, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum points to Balenciaga's former artistic director for helping her gain her newfound confidence.

“I think it was with Demna that things really changed,” she says in the interview. “He doesn’t care what people think, so I learned to do the same.”

Though Kim did not name Kanye, she seems to summarise her experience with the Chicago rap star, whom she has in the past accused of controlling her, particularly her dress.

