Netflix drops 'Stranger Things' S5 new sneak peek

'Stranger Things' gives glimpse into behind-the-scenes of S5

Finally, Netflix has unveiled the footage of the upcoming and final season of Stranger Things, though it is behind the scenes, but it gives a key sneak peek into the much-awaited drama.



The cast and crew discuss their time on the show and hint at what's to come in the next episodes.

They also described season 5 as "the biggest season we've ever had in terms of action, in terms of visual effects, in terms of story."

While the logline of the upcoming Stranger Things season five reads, "The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna."

It continues, "But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding."

"As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before."

"To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time," the synopsis read.

The series cast who are returning include Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Wynona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Stranger Things season five's volume 1 will be out on Nov 26, while volume 2 will be out on Dec 25 and the finale on Dec 31.