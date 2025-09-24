Keanu Reeves girlfriend Alexandra Grant reacts to wedding rumors

Alexandra Grant, artist and longtime partner of actor Keanu Reeves, took to Instagram to quash swirling rumors that the pair had secretly tied the knot.

In a post featuring a candid photo of the couple sharing a kiss at Roden Crater, Grant playfully clarified that the image was not an engagement or wedding announcement.

“This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement... simply a kiss!” she wrote, adding that their slightly “goofy expressions” captured the moment before or after the kiss.

The photo was taken after Reeves and Grant’s collaborator Gard Hollinger interviewed renowned artist James Turrell for Visionaries, a project highlighting creative minds.

Grant addressed the wave of congratulatory messages she received amid speculation about a marriage.

“I’m sharing it here to say thank you to everyone for the congratulations on our wedding. Except we didn’t get married,” she wrote.

“Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there! So, here’s a bit of real happiness.”

The couple, who went public with their relationship in 2019, continue to keep much of their private life out of the spotlight.