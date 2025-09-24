 
Geo News

Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to 'stream' Taylor Swift's new album nonstop

Dancing With the Stars professional Jan Ravnik says Taylor Swift has not reached out to him because she's busy with her albums

By
Web Desk
|

September 24, 2025

Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to stream Taylor Swift’s new album nonstop
Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to 'stream' Taylor Swift’s new album nonstop

“Dancing With the Stars” professional Jan Ravnik says his looks on the ballroom floor are drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift’s upcoming Life of a Showgirl album.

Ravnik, 30, who previously performed as a dancer on Swift’s Eras Tour, told Us Weekly that his costumes are not directly designed by him, but they still support Swift’s aesthetic. 

“I’m going to say we are supporting,” he said, noting that he and his partner, Jen Affleck, plan to “stream” Swift’s album “24/7” when it drops on October 3.

“But also, it’s not just in our hands, it’s also [the costume] department,” Ravnik explained. 

“But we were very excited with the color.”

Their outfits so far have mirrored Swift’s showgirl-inspired palette. 

For their first performance, Ravnik and Affleck wore neon orange sequins, a nod to the pop star’s album artwork that features sparkly costumes and plume accents. 

This week, they danced a quickstep to A-ha’s “Take On Me” in mint green attire, with Ravnik in a sequin button-down and Affleck in a crystal-embellished jumpsuit.

Asked if Swift has reached out since his DWTS debut, Ravnik said, “She’s very busy with new albums.”

Robert De Niro to get major honour soon
Robert De Niro to get major honour soon
Netflix drops 'Stranger Things' S5 new sneak peek video
Netflix drops 'Stranger Things' S5 new sneak peek
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet hit a major pressure point as finances turn bad
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet hit a major pressure point as finances turn bad
Real reason Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry separated comes to light
Real reason Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry separated comes to light
Mira Sorvino reflects on Harvey Weinstein trauma
Mira Sorvino reflects on Harvey Weinstein trauma
'Take this down': Comedian calls out gov't department video
'Take this down': Comedian calls out gov't department
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Violet takes the stage at the United Nations
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner‘s daughter Violet takes the stage at the United Nations
Ben Affleck shutting out Jennifer Lopez turning her ‘batty'
Ben Affleck shutting out Jennifer Lopez turning her ‘batty'