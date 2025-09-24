Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to 'stream' Taylor Swift’s new album nonstop

“Dancing With the Stars” professional Jan Ravnik says his looks on the ballroom floor are drawing inspiration from Taylor Swift’s upcoming Life of a Showgirl album.

Ravnik, 30, who previously performed as a dancer on Swift’s Eras Tour, told Us Weekly that his costumes are not directly designed by him, but they still support Swift’s aesthetic.

“I’m going to say we are supporting,” he said, noting that he and his partner, Jen Affleck, plan to “stream” Swift’s album “24/7” when it drops on October 3.

“But also, it’s not just in our hands, it’s also [the costume] department,” Ravnik explained.

“But we were very excited with the color.”

Their outfits so far have mirrored Swift’s showgirl-inspired palette.

For their first performance, Ravnik and Affleck wore neon orange sequins, a nod to the pop star’s album artwork that features sparkly costumes and plume accents.

This week, they danced a quickstep to A-ha’s “Take On Me” in mint green attire, with Ravnik in a sequin button-down and Affleck in a crystal-embellished jumpsuit.

Asked if Swift has reached out since his DWTS debut, Ravnik said, “She’s very busy with new albums.”