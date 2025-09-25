 
A$AP Rocky reveals his most favourite 'Met Gala' look of Rihanna

A$AP Rocky spoke candidly on his views on Rihanna's 'Met Gala' looks

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 25, 2025

Photo: A$AP Rocky all hearts for Rihanna's 'Met Gala' fashion moments

A$AP Rocky has never been short on admiration when it comes to Rihanna’s red-carpet reign.

In a new chat with Elle Magazine, the rapper reflected on his partner’s history-making Met Gala fashion moments.

The singer gushed over his lady love and said, "My shorty's got it."

"She's been bodying that for years," he added.

"She's been going crazy. Her red carpet looks, ain't nobody... it's been unmatched," he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Rihanna made her Met Gala debut in 2007, while Rocky first hit the famous stairs in 2014. 

Since then, he has attended four more times, in 2017, 2021, 2023, and most recently, 2025 as a co-chair of the event.

When it came to picking a favorite look, Rocky pointed straight to the 2018 theme Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, when Rihanna wowed in a papal-inspired Maison Margiela ensemble.

“I love the Pope one,” Rocky said. “That Pope one was crazy.”

