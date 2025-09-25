 
Kim Kardashian seeking Pete Davidson in new crush as she eyes new beau: Source

Insider shared rare details about Kim Kardashian's new love interest

September 25, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian comparing Pete Davidson to new crush Post Malone: Source
A part of Kim Kardashian is seemingly still holding onto the memories of Pete Davidson.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the SKIMS founder has been looking for her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson in new crush Post Malone. 

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian interest in the crooner, who is now available following his split from stylist Christy Lee, was sparked by the latest SKIMS campaign, in which Post Malone flaunted his bare body in nothing but boxers.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “He’s a lot like [Kim’s ex] Pete Davidson in that he’s extremely down to earth and not consumed by fame.” 

It is noteworthy that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dated for nine months after her split from Kanye West. 

It has been reported that Kim tried to reignite the spark when she reconnected with her Davidson at the Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary show and afterparty, but he paid her no heed. 

Now, he has moved on and is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

