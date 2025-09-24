Emma Watson gets honest about J.K. Rowling

Emma Watson gets candid about J.K. Rowling

J.K. Rowling has been quite vocal about her views on the trans community. This strong stance was at odds with the opinions of the lead stars of Harry Potter, including Emma Watson on the issue.



Now, she is reflecting on her equation with the British author, despite disagreeing with her on a topic which the writer was fiercely vocal about.

“I really don’t believe that by having had that experience and holding the love and support and views that I have, mean that I can’t and don’t treasure Jo and the person that I…had personal experiences with," the star shares on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

She continues, "I will never believe that one negates the other and that my experience of that person…I don’t get to keep and cherish…to come back to our earlier thing."

"I just don’t think these things are either or. I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with," the British star adds.

But what stings Emma, she notes, “I think the thing I’m most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."

Despite this, the 35-year-old is optimistic about having a chat with Rowling to hash out their differences. “Yeah, and I always will. I believe in that. I believe in that completely.”

It is worth noting that Emma, along with Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, in 2020 pushed back against the remarks the Harry Potter's author made on transgender.