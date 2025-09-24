Jessica Chastain speaks out about delaying 'The Savant'

Jessica Chastain disagrees with AppleTV+'s decision on 'The Savant'

Apple TV+ delays the release of its series The Savant. Its lead star, Jessica Chastain, is now speaking out on this.



The reason for postponing the streamer gave was the latest tensions in the U.S. after the killing of activist Charlie Kirk.

However, the actress who plays an undercover investigator tasked with preventing violence by infiltrating extremist online groups says she doesn’t agree with the decision.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, she pens, “In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer."

She continues, "The January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband."

"The assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country,” the star adds.

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted."

"I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is," the 48-year-old notes.

Explaining the importance of her show, Jessica shares, “‘The Savant’ is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever."

"While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now, I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon."

"Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when ‘The Savant’ is released," Jessica concludes.

The Savant is set to premiere on Sept 26. Now, it is unclear when it was released.