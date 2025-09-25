 
Geo News

Emma Watson reveals 'painful' truth about Hollywood friendships

Emma Watson recalled one of the harsh reality of Hollywood

By
Maliha Javed
|

September 25, 2025

Emma Watson recalls shocking reality of friendships in Hollywood
Emma Watson recalls shocking reality of friendships in Hollywood

Emma Watson opened up on heartbreaking search for real Hollywood bonds

The Harry Potter alum spilled that she entered the world of entertainment with expectations of film sets to feel like Harry Potter, where she made lifelong friends.

But "bone-breakingly painful" reality hit her hard, and she soon realized people don't hop in "those environments looking for friendships."

“I was coming to those sets with an expectation that I think I had developed on Harry Potter, which was that the people I worked with were going to be my family and that we were going to be lifelong friends,” she shared on the September 24 episode of On Purpose podcast.

The 35-year-old actress went to share with host Jay Shetty, “I came to work looking for friendship and that was a very painful experience for me outside of Harry Potter and in Hollywood, like bone-breakingly painful because most people don't come to those environments looking for friendships."

“They're looking for: ‘This is my chance. This is my role. This is what I want out of it, I'm focused. This is my job. This is my career.' And I was not of that mindset," she revealed.

Emma, who played the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, last starred in 2019 movie Little Women.

On the set of J.K Rowling's film series, ran from 2001 to 2011, the actress formed a strong bond with her costars, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint

“We were a community. We really were. And so I took that as an expectation into my other workplaces, and I just got my ass kicked. I really did," she added.

Jessica Chastain speaks out about delaying 'The Savant'
Jessica Chastain speaks out about delaying 'The Savant'
'And Just Like That...' producer delights fans with latest update
'And Just Like That...' producer delights fans with latest update
Emma Watson gets honest about J.K. Rowling
Emma Watson gets honest about J.K. Rowling
Leonardo DiCaprio shares how father helped him stay grounded
Leonardo DiCaprio shares how father helped him stay grounded
'Double standards': Jimmy Kimmel's return slammed
'Double standards': Jimmy Kimmel's return slammed
Orlando Bloom leaves Katy Perry, Daisy Dove Bloom in L.A: ‘He's sick of Hollywood'
Orlando Bloom leaves Katy Perry, Daisy Dove Bloom in L.A: ‘He's sick of Hollywood'
Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to 'stream' Taylor Swift's new album nonstop
Jan Ravnik, Jen Affleck plan to 'stream' Taylor Swift's new album nonstop
Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West without naming him
Kim Kardashian slams Kanye West without naming him