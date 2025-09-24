Big update on who will be next 007 in Bond movie

Denis Villeneuve to look for 'young' British actor for Bond

The search for the next 007 agent is set to begin under Denis Villeneuve, who is attached as a director to the upcoming Bond movies.



It will exactly start, reports say, after the Canadian filmmaker finishes work on his movie Dune: Part Three.

But what is reported gives a picture that the makers are looking for a “fresh Brit face” to be the new agent, who is commonly said to have a 'license to kill.'

This specific entry of nationality bows out several stars who are said to be the top contenders for the Bond role, which includes Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell, Austin Butler, and Jacob Elordi.

Pierce Brosnan, who has previously helmed James Bond, in an earlier interview, said becoming a 007 agent gave him “longevity” in Hollywood.

“Christopher wanted me doing obscure 19th-century plays, but my dream was always movies,” he said, recalling his mentor Christopher Fettes’s advice.

“It’s very kind of Christopher. But thank God for Bond. It’s given me longevity. It’s given me the world in many respects," he shared in an interview with the Guardian. while looking back at his decision.

On Daniel Craig, the sixth actor to play the iconic role, Pierce noted, “I was impressed that Daniel had the bottle to go back out there. I thought, ‘Why the heck didn’t I?’ You have to really want it, and I didn’t.”

It's unclear when the forthcoming 007 movie titled Bond 26 will be shooting and released.