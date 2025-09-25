Justin Bieber's mom shares powerful prayer for son after Coachella gig

Justin Bieber’s mom shares emotional prayer for her son

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette is calling for 'healing' in a touching message for pop star son.

The Baby hitmaker's mom took to her Instagram account to express her love and cheer for Bieber as he is all set to headline 2026 Coachella.

"We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin," the doting mom sharedafter he was announced as one of the headliners of the annual musical event on September 15.

"I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin. Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain—be broken in Jesus’ name," wrote the 50-year-old mom, who shares Justin with ex Jeremy Bieber. "Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS."

Bieber's mom went on to say, "Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT. Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace."

"Say amen if you agree," the proud mom concluded,

This post came after Bieber posted a video along with wife Hailey and son Jack at the grounds of Coachella.