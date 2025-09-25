Kim Kardashian crushing on Post Malone 'big time': Source

Photo: Kim Kardashian eyeing new beau Post Malone: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly eyeing her new crush.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, it is none other than the singer Post Malone.

The 44-year-old reality mogul has set her sights on the 30-year-old hitmaker after he fronted a steamy SKIMS campaign in nothing but boxer-briefs, tattoos on full display.

Now, Post is single following his split from stylist Christy Lee, and so sources claimed that Kim is eager to invite him to L.A. to “see where it leads.”

“She’s crushing on him big time,” the insider added.

The report also suggested that Kim, who still struggles with nightmares about her marriage to Kanye West, sees Post Malone as a refreshing escape.

She continues to co-parent North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, with the rapper she divorced in 2022.

Moreover, the mogul has reportedly doubled down on her therapy so that her past love life does not impact her future love life.

“Kim’s used hypnosis in the past as part of her therapy, and she does find it helps,” the insider shared in conclusion.