Calvin Harris faces denial from ex-adviser over $22.5M fraud claims

Calvin Harris first raised the allegations in a Sept. 12 arbitration demand filed in LA Superior Court

September 25, 2025

Calvin Harris has accused his former financial adviser, Thomas St. John, of taking $22.5 million from him through a failed Hollywood real estate project.

In an arbitration filing made Sept. 12 in Los Angeles, Harris—whose real name is Adam Richard Wiles—said St. John and his partners convinced him to invest in CMNTY Culture Campus, a planned 460,000-square-foot hub for musicians and creatives.

His lawyers claim Harris never received clear answers about where his money went and called the project “a complete fraud” or, at best, “a boondoggle.”

St. John, who worked with Harris from 2012 until April 2025, strongly denied the accusations. A spokesperson said the claims are “malicious” and “entirely without merit,” insisting “not a single dollar has been misappropriated” and that the project is still moving forward.

They admitted the process has faced delays due to city red tape and economic conditions, but argued it remains on schedule and could one day be worth nearly $1 billion.

The spokesperson also noted that Harris was one of nine investors and even asked to double his stake.

“We will continue to take every necessary step to set the record straight,” St. John’s team said.

