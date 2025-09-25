Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos make rare political remarks after Kimmel's return

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos back Jimmy Kimmel’s free speech remarks

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have spoken out in support of Jimmy Kimmel following the late-night host’s return to ABC after a weeklong suspension.

On Wednesday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Consuelos said Kimmel struck the right tone on Tuesday night when he clarified upon his return to the late-night show that he “never” meant to make light of the Sept. 10 killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Consuelos echoed Kimmel's sentiments towards the importance of free expression as the late-night host had called his suspension “un-American.”

“He understands both sides, he was very humble in his speech,” Consuelos said.

“One thing we can all agree on as a country is that the First Amendment is very important,” Consuelos added.

Ripa and Consuelos, who typically avoid politics on their morning show, both admitted they often self-censor to avoid backlash.

“We do a light show here. We don’t talk about any politics here, we just don’t do it. We know that our fans at home want an escape from all of that, and we agree—we want an escape from all of that.

“But I think it’s important, too, that we all are free because you never know—we can say something crazy and tomorrow we’re gone.”

Ripa, 54, joked that their program is “like melted ice cream” but said even lighthearted TV is subject to scrutiny. “No matter what you say, somebody is upset,” she said.

“I have a right to speak and you have a right to say horrible things about me on Instagram. That’s the pleasure of living in a free society.”

Kimmel has not apologised for his earlier remarks but acknowledged that they may have “felt either ill-timed or unclear.”