Rihanna welcomes baby No. 3 with ASAP Rocky

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky welcome third child

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's family has grown into a family of five!

The 37-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, September 24, to announce the birth of her and longtime partner Rocky's third baby, and their first daughter.

In the heart-melting post, the Barbadian singer posted a sweet picture of their newborn baby girl.

Rihanna revealed that the baby girl's name in the caption, “Rocki Irish Mayers," adding the date of birth, "September 12 2025.”

In the snap that appeared to be captured right after her birth, the newly minted mother can be seen holding the little girl, warmly snuggled in her arms.

The little girl was in baby pink pajamas while Rihanna let loose her black locks and wore two pink bows around her elbows.

The Diamonds hitmaker lovingly gazing at her newly born daughter in the gush-worthy snap.

The second slide in the carousel featured a cute small pink boxing gloves placed over a pink sheet.

For the unversed, the Unapologetic singer and ASAP Rocky are also parents to two sons RZA and Riot.

This came after Rocky revealed in a recent interview with Elle that he is hoping for a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl. I really do. We’re praying for a girl. Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know,” he shared.