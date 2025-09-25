Emma Watson admits jealousy over male actors for THIS reason

Emma Watson admits envy of male co-stars

Emma Watson slammed 'insane' beauty standards in Hollywood and praised Pamela Anderson’s bold stand.

During a recent appearance on the September 24 episode of Jay Shetty's podcast, the Harry Potter alum opened up on the hidden toll of beauty expectations and admitted envy of male co-stars over nil beauty pressure.

"I don't know how to live up to what I look like on the cover of a magazine. There's such a glamorization that comes hand in hand with being a public, famous person, especially if you're a woman," she told the host. "I feel so envious of my male costar who can put on a T-shirt and just show up without this whole rigmarole of becoming acceptable enough to be on camera."

The Perks of Being a Wallflower star said elsewhere in the chat, "It's wild. The expectations are insane. It's impossible. The beauty expectations are so difficult to reach, and the bar gets raised all the time, so you're constantly on a survivor island game show beauty nightmare."

The 35-year-old actress also lauded Pamela Anderson’s courage for her bold move against beauty norms in the industry.

"Kudos to Pamela Anderson recently doing the thing because the amount of courage that it takes to do that, I can not begin to even express to you."

In a recent interview with Hollywood Authentic published on September 21, the actress talked about her hiatus from acting after she last starred in 2019's Little Women.

"I think I’ll be honest and straight-forward, and say: I do not miss selling things," she shared.

“The most important thing, really—or the foundation of your life—is your home and friends and family,” Emma further told the outlet. “I think I worked so hard for so long that my life sort of bottomed out. So I needed to go and do some construction work.