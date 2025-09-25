Prince William, Harry's unseen sides exposed by ex-palace aide

Prince William, Harry's true personalities exposed by former palace insider

Prince William and Prince Harry's contrasting behavior in their early 20s has been revealed by a former palace staffer.

The ex-royal aide, named Grant Harrold, was appointed as butler from 2004 to 2011 by King Charles shared details about his encounters with the royal family in his new book, via Radaronline.com.

"One of the reasons I had wanted to work for Prince Charles was to be a help for his sons, William and Harry, who were twenty-one and nineteen at the time, and it wasn’t long before I met the young princess," Harrold wrote in his book, The Royal Butler.

Recalling his first ever meeting with much younger Prince William has noted the future king's voice was "so deep and authoritative" and had a down-to-earth nature.

William, who was at the time in the fourth year of university, arrived back at the palace in May of his joining year.

They exchanged greetings and introduced each other. When the staffer asked how he should address Prince William, he politely replied, "William. My name's William."

Harrold said William was "very friendly, polite and straight to the point."

Few days later, the butler had his first encounter with then 19-year-old Harry.

"I was in the kitchen one day, having a conversation with the chef, when someone appeared at the door and, without warning, threw a water balloon at me," he wrote.

"I did a double take. 'OK,' I thought, so this is happening… Prince Harry has just arrived home and I'm getting a water balloon thrown at me."

Harrold went on to say, "Narrowly avoiding the first missile, I saw he was lining up another and instinctively dived into the larder at the back of the kitchen. Suddenly realizing I was cornered, I sped out a window about the size of a picture frame, with a net covering to stop flies coming in.

After they came in front of each other, Harry apologized, noting "I’m just being a bit silly."