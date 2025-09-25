'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby Brown returns to screen with Kerri Strug biopic

Millie Bobby Brown is embarking on an exciting new chapter after welcoming a baby with Jake Bongiovi.

On September 24, E! News reported that the 21-year-old actress is in final talks to play Olympian Kerri Strug in the upcoming biopic, Perfect.

The forthcoming project will center around the historic success of the U.S. women's gymnastics team at the 1996 Summer Games.

This report comes almost a month after Millie announced that she adopted a baby girl with husband Jake Bongiovi.

Recently, the Stranger Things actress made an appearance on the Smartless podcast, where she shared that having both a career and family has always been her goal.

“Jake knows how important it is to me," she said. "It is definitely in our future."

For Millie, adoption will always be on the table.

"I don't see having your own child as really any different as in adopting," explained the Electric State actress. "For me, my home is full of love for anyone and anything."

Who Is Olympian Kerri Strug?

Kerri Strug was a member of the 1996 USA gymnastics team. The 47-year-old retired American gymnast played a huge role in winning the gold medal after performing a vault on a badly injured ankle.

When will the biopic come out?

The production on the forthcoming biopic is expected to begin in mid-2026.