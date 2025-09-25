 
Michael Jackson estate faces $400M demand from abuse accusers

The figure surfaced in newly filed court documents tied to a separate dispute between the late singer's daughter and the estate's executors

September 25, 2025

Michael Jackson’s estate is facing a potential $400 million settlement demand from Wade Robson and James Safechuck, the two men who have long accused the late singer of sexual abuse.

The figure was disclosed by estate executors John Branca and John McClain in documents tied to a separate dispute raised by Jackson’s daughter Paris over legal fees.

Branca and McClain argued the estate must cover substantial legal costs to fight the case, warning that failure to pay lawyers could leave the estate at risk of default.

The amount Robson and Safechuck are demanding had not been revealed before. The disclosure comes as Paris Jackson, 27, continues to challenge the estate’s spending, particularly legal fees dating back to 2018. 

She has raised objections to $625,000 in payments to three firms, including what her lawyer called “lavish gratuities” for unrecorded attorney hours.

Her filing argued that such irregular payments raise concerns about the executors’ oversight and their ability to prevent wasteful spending.

