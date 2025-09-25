 
Kristin Cabot's husband was on date at same Coldplay concert: source

A source confirms whereabouts of former HR exec's husband when she was at Coldplay with Astonomer boss

September 25, 2025

Kristin Cabot’s estranged husband, Andrew Cabot, was also at the Coldplay concert where she was caught on camera getting cosy with her then-boss, Andy Byron.

“Kristin and Andrew had been living apart, and one of the many misconceptions in the media is that he was in Japan and blindsided,” an insider revealed to People Magazine. “In fact, he was at the Coldplay concert on a date.”

The revelations comes months after Cabot, 53, and Byron, 51, were spotted together on "kiss cam" at the Coldplay show at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Mass., on July 16, showing the then-Astronomer boss' arms wrapped around the HR exec. Byron is also reportedly married.

Both quickly ducked out of view before frontman Chris Martin quipped from the stage that they “might be having an affair.”

Kristin filed for divorce from Andrew, 61, about a month after the footage went viral, though they were already separated at the time. He confirmed their split earlier this month and asked for privacy. They each have children from prior marriages.

Another source close to Kristin has slammed affair speculations as “misinformation” despite what happened at the concert between her and Andy Byron.

“Kristin and Andy [Byron] had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,” the source told the magazine.

“It was inappropriate to be hugging your boss at a concert, and she accepts full responsibility for it,” the source said. “But the scandal, the downfall, the loss of the job — all of that is unfair.”

Kristin and Byron have not commented on what happened.

