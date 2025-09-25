Brooklyn Beckham on parents rift: Why he says Nicola Peltz is his biggest support

Brooklyn Beckham has finally broken the silence on his and wife Nicola Peltz's ongoing feud with his famous parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

In an interview with the Daily Mail on Wednesday, the eldest child of the Beckham family expressed that he remains unfazed by the ongoing drama surrounding him and his famous parents.

“There’s always going to be people saying negative things but I have a very supportive wife,” said Brooklyn, referencing Nicola Peltz Beckham.

“Me and her, we just do our thing, we just keep our heads down and work. And we’re happy," he added.

Brooklyn further told the outlet that he never worries about what people write.

"Everyone is always going to say rubbish," he said. "I just try and do this, play some golf with some friends. It's good fun."

Recently, an insider revealed to Page Six that Brooklyn is not in contact with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

As per the source, the Beckham family is not happy with Brooklyn's closer relationship with his in-laws, billionaire Nelson Peltz and wife Claudia Peltz.

For those unversed, Brooklyn exchanged vows with actress Nicola in April 2022, in a lavish wedding.