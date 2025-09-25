Emma Watson recalls her biggest shame: ‘I don't have the experience or skills'

Emma Watson reveals the truth behind her biggest woe as a star

Harry Potter star Emma Watson has finally sat down to discuss the truth behind her driving ban and the shameful feelings that followed her, once it hit mainstream media.

For those unversed, the ban in question happened back in July of this year, when the actor was caught driving at 38mph in a 30 zone in Oxford, inside her Audi.

The ban in particular happened because she had already racked up nine penalty points, and this one brought it up to 12.

The whole conversation happened on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast and saw her saying, “I recently started riding a bicycle. Yes, I started riding a bicycle before my driving ban, but now it's particularly fortuitous that I also ride a bicycle for that reason.”

Once it hit mainstream media she also recalled how “I was getting phone calls. Like, it's on the BBC, it was on international, worldwide news! I was like, 'My shame....' It is everywhere.”

Then came “so many messages” the Little Women star added. From those who said it “happened to me too” and some even said, “I feel you, this is awful, it s****” the star recalled.

“When you worked on movies — I don't know if people know this — they literally will not insure you to drive yourself to work. At a later point she also explained why she ended up racking all these points and admitted, “I've asked so many times. You have to be driven. It's not a choice. Especially because they need you there down to the minute, basically, depending on what they have going on.”

“So I went from basically only driving myself on weekends or during holiday to when I became a student, driving myself all the time. I did not have the experience or skills, clearly, which I now will and do.”