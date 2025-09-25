Seal 'Diddy' Combs challenges sex trafficking conviction in court in major move

Sean "Diddy" Combs is trying to get his federal conviction thrown out with his lawyers heading to court today to argue for either an acquittal or a new trial.

Diddy was found guilty on two counts under the Mann Act which makes it illegal to transport people across state lines for prostitution.

The rapper’s legal team has said that he didn’t make money from prostitution not did he arrange any travel.

They shared that Diddy was simply someone who liked watching and filming explicit activity, calling him an amateur pornographer.

However, prosecutors disagree as they say that he was fully involved and gave directions during the acts and even filmed people without consent.

Diddy "fully participated by directing the sexual conduct between escorts and victims and (expletive) throughout the sexual episode,” they said.

As per TMZ, the judge will hear both sides today. Meanwhile, Diddy’s sentencing is still scheduled for October 3.