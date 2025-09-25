'Avatar: Fire and Ash' gets new trailer

20th Century Studios drops new 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer

In the new Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer, the unknown Na’vi tribe features heavily as Jake Sully and his family fight the survival war with them.



This 20th Century Studios epic drama will include Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Bailey Bass, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion and Edie Falco.

In addition to them, the new stars in the movie are Michelle Yeoh, Oona Chaplin, and David Thewlis.

Moreover, James Cameron, whose first Avatar holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time, is working on the fourth and fifth installments, which will be released in 2029 and 2031, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sam, who is the leading star in the franchise, in an earlier interview with Empire magazine, said, "I've always found it very easy. I love being back in that Volume. I go onto other (projects), and whether they're big movies or big TV series, nothing compares.”

"I always say it's the curse that Jim has given me, and it's a beautiful curse, but nothing ever compares to when I film on Avatar. It feels very right and safe like home,” he added.

Avatar: Ash and Fire will bow out in cinemas on Dec 19.