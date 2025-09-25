 
Adventure in dream dominates 'In Your Dream' trailer

'In Your Dreams' trailer shows two siblings entering the dream world

September 25, 2025

Netflix unveils 'In Your Dreams' trailer

Simu Liu and Cristin Milioti star in Netflix's upcoming animation movie In Your Dreams, as the trailer shows.

Alex Woo, ex-Pixar animator, serves as the director in the movie whose logline "focuses on two young siblings, Stevie (voiced by Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and Elliot (Elias Janssen), whose parents (voiced by Cristin Milioti and Simu Liu) are experiencing tension in their relationship."

"As Stevie stresses over the possibility that they will split, she and Elliot discover a strange book telling the story of the fabled Sandman, who can makes a person’s deepest wish come true."

"The book grants them the ability to enter into the dream world, where they venture on a quest to find the Sandman and attempt to save their parents’ marriage," the synopsis read.

In addition, the movie's voice actor cast includes Craig Robinson as Elliot’s toy giraffe Baloney Tony, as well as Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, and Zachary Noah Piser.

In Your Dreams will land on Netflix on Nov. 14.

