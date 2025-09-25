 
Geo News

Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry

Prince William joined his father in Scotland earlier this week

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry
Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly shared some private father-son time at Balmoral Castle, their annual Scottish retreat, as royal watchers continue to speculate on the future of Prince Harry within the monarchy. 

The Sun reported that the Prince of Wales was seen arriving at Aberdeen Airport this week after comforting bereaved families in Southport. 

The meeting marked the third year Charles  and William have set aside an informal Highland break, away from palace aides, to speak candidly as sovereign and heir.

The King is expected to remain in Scotland until the end of September, following public engagements in Barrow-in-Furness, where he toured the BAE Systems shipyard and granted Barrow Town Hall royal port status. 

The gathering comes as media continues to dissect Prince Harry’s recent meeting with his father at Clarence House earlier this month. 

Some outlets have claimed Prince William was less than pleased that Charles agreed to sit down with the Duke of Sussex, fueling renewed talk of fractured royal loyalties. 

William and Kate, along with their three children, visited Balmoral in August during the school holidays.

King Charles turns reckless, naïve, and ‘frankly stupid'
King Charles turns reckless, naïve, and ‘frankly stupid'
Prince Harry sets UK plan into motion with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry sets UK plan into motion with Meghan Markle
Sarah Ferguson sparks horrid reactions: ‘Don't have sympathy for her'
Sarah Ferguson sparks horrid reactions: ‘Don't have sympathy for her'
Meghan Markle ‘gritting her teeth' over family reunion: ‘Charles gives the OK?'
Meghan Markle ‘gritting her teeth' over family reunion: ‘Charles gives the OK?'
Kate Middleton to make next big move after being tipped for US project
Kate Middleton to make next big move after being tipped for US project
Prince Harry causes more strain to fall on Meghan Markle and their marriage
Prince Harry causes more strain to fall on Meghan Markle and their marriage
Sarah Ferguson's Hollywood comeback collapses amid Epstein scandal
Sarah Ferguson's Hollywood comeback collapses amid Epstein scandal
Prince Harry ‘forcing' Archie, Lilibet down a disliked path despite their young ages
Prince Harry ‘forcing' Archie, Lilibet down a disliked path despite their young ages