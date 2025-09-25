Prince William joins King Charles for Balmoral break amid tensions over Harry

King Charles and Prince William have reportedly shared some private father-son time at Balmoral Castle, their annual Scottish retreat, as royal watchers continue to speculate on the future of Prince Harry within the monarchy.

The Sun reported that the Prince of Wales was seen arriving at Aberdeen Airport this week after comforting bereaved families in Southport.

The meeting marked the third year Charles and William have set aside an informal Highland break, away from palace aides, to speak candidly as sovereign and heir.

The King is expected to remain in Scotland until the end of September, following public engagements in Barrow-in-Furness, where he toured the BAE Systems shipyard and granted Barrow Town Hall royal port status.

The gathering comes as media continues to dissect Prince Harry’s recent meeting with his father at Clarence House earlier this month.

Some outlets have claimed Prince William was less than pleased that Charles agreed to sit down with the Duke of Sussex, fueling renewed talk of fractured royal loyalties.

William and Kate, along with their three children, visited Balmoral in August during the school holidays.