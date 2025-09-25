Sean Lennon reveals John Lennon's shocking resentment for Beatles

John Lennon ‘resented being a Beatle’ says son Sean

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of the legendary John Lennon just claimed his father "resented having to be a Beatle" in the end.

The late front man of the Liverpool band was done being a "part of a machinery" which also resulted in the Hey Jude rockers’ splitting in 1970.

According to Sean, after the Beatles chapter, his father wanted to focus on being a "radical artist and activist" inspired by his wife Yoko Ono.

But, the 49-year-old insists that John, who was assassinated outside his house at The Dakota in New York City aged 40 in 1980 - never lost his love for music.

Speaking to Chris Hawkins on BBC Radio 6 Music, he said: "I think there's a bit of a myth about that. I don't feel that he'd fallen out of love with music.”

He continued, “I think he'd fallen out of love with a certain kind of fame. I think he'd fallen out of love with having to be a part of a machinery, of a pop machine, you know.”

“I think that was - even though he was always rebellious within that framework, I think that he still resented, you know, having to be a Beatle in a way. I think he really wanted to move on from that, you know,” Sean Ono Lennon confessed.

"I think his relationship with my mum was the catalyst for it and the symbol of it in his mind. And he wanted to move on and be a radical artist and activist with, you know, this girl, Yoko, who he had fallen in love with. So, I think he was trying to find a new way to do things and looking for a new way to do things,” he concluded.