Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's dream comes true: Report

Photo: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's secret wish comes true with baby arrival: Report

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed their third child.

The birth marks the welcome of their very first daughter named Rocki Irish. The pair is already parents to RZA and Riot.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced their third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala last month.

Ahead of their third pregnancy announcement, a source told Heat Magazine that “Ri-Ri and Rocky don’t really have a limit on how many kids they want to have.”

They also mentioned that the songbird is "secretly hoping for a baby girl" this time as she has already experienced being the mother of two sons.

Now, recently in a new chat with Elle, Rocky mirrored Rihanna's statements and opened up about his desire to welcome a baby girl with the Diamonds songstress this time.

“I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that,” the doting father said.

Now, the pair has been blessed with a baby girl and they are on cloud nine as their dream has come true.