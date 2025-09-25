Kim Kardashian shows off tattoo on shockingly painful place

Kim Kardashian gets painful lip tattoo

Kim Kardashian just revealed a tattoo she has!

The SKIMS founder made her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Show and revealed the art she has had inside her lip for four years now.

The 44-year-old reality star - who has been preparing for the launch of NikeSKIMS later this week – got the tattoo following her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021.

This is not the first time Kim has talked about her body art as back in 2023 during her reality show, The Kardashians, while having her hair done by stylist Chris Appleton, she turned to the camera and said”

“You guys, something you don't know about me,” and then she pulled down her lip to reveal her tattoo on her show.

“It's an infinity sign,” she explained to her viewers.

“When did you do that?” Appleton asked.

Kim answered: “The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos, and everyone got them on their hands, and I was like, ‘There is not a shot that I will get a tattoo.’”

Making a reference to an old statement of hers, she clenched her fists saying “Holy s**t” over and over again until she said, “I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.”

Back in 2009, in a candid conversation with Wendy Williams, she asked Kim if she had any tattoos to which she replied, “No, honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?”

Kim Kardashian, in current scenario, has shared that “no one knows” about the tattoo, adding “No one sees it. I forget. But every once in a while I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, ‘[Gasps] What's this black in my mouth?’”