HRH ‘desperate' Prince Harry's groveling hits a nerve with Prince William: ‘Do this one thing'

Prince William is utterly shell shocked and surprised with the way people are handling Prince Harry’s apology to King Charles

September 26, 2025

It seems Prince William is the only one who isn’t convinced that Prince Harry’s apology towards King Charles is anything but sincere.

Insight into this apprehension and suspension has been shared by a well placed source.

This insider recently sat down with Heat World and explained the heir’s real worries behind this icy behavior.

Reportedly, “William feels that his brother inflicted so much stress and suffering on their grandmother in the very last years of her life, no less. “That’s something William will never forget and to him it says all he needs to know about his brother.”

According to the source “he’s convinced this grovelling effort is part of an overall plan for the Sussexes to hold onto their precious HRH titles and try to salvage what they can from the monarchy whilst his father’s still alive and in charge,” and “he hates that his father is falling for Harry’s apologies.”

According to the same source, “he can’t fathom why so many people around him are ready to forgive and forget.”

This comes despite reports that “the King and others, Kate included, are urging him to show mercy and give peace a chance but he’s saying that’ll happen when hell freezes over,” the insider explained.

While the insider did make it clear that “William usually takes her guidance, but not in this case. It doesn’t matter who tells him Harry deserves another chance, William’s not going to budge.

Only until “Harry shows he’s changed over a long period of time he’s simply not interested. And it’s the same with Meghan. He’s made it clear to everyone that he sees his brother and sister-in-law as a threat and yet his father is allowing Harry back into the fold.”

