‘Star Trek' legend William Shatner breaks silence over hospitalization

William Shatner speaks out on hospitalization with humor

William Shatner just broke silence on his hospitalization, but with some light-hearted humor.

The 94-year-old who is beloved for portraying the lead character Captain Kirk in the Star Trek series, was reportedly hospitalized for a medical emergency regarding his blood sugar.

As per TMZ, sources informed he was taken to the hospital for a regular check-up but his agency, Talent Works, denied that Shatner went to the hospital, according to ABC 7 News.

Now, the actor himself has taken to Instagram and posted a hilarious meme with the text: “Rumors of my demise have been greatly exaggerated,” written on it.

“I over indulged. I thank you all for caring but I’m perfectly fine,” he captioned the post.

William also left an advice for all social media users in his caption, stating, “I keep telling you all: don’t trust tabloids or AI!”

This health scare comes almost a year after the Boston Legal star revealed he is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with stage four melanoma.

He also clarified that he underwent an operation as well as immunotherapy to treat the condition, although he did not disclose exactly when this happened.

It is also pertinent to mention that William Shatner also received a false prostrate cancer diagnosis about which he shared to the NBC News at that time: “That was really scary, I was told by a doctor I had a terminal disease. That I was going to die.”