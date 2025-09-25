 
Geo News

Emma Watson changes stance for JK Rowling: ‘I can love her'

Emma Watson was one of the stars that spoke against the views of the 'Harry Potter' author in 2020

By
Web Desk
|

September 25, 2025

Emma Watson refuses ‘to cancel JK Rowling
Emma Watson refuses ‘to cancel' JK Rowling

Emma Watson just received major backlash online over her recent comment for JK Rowling.

However, in her latest appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she confessed that she still “loves” the Harry Potter author and does not want to “cancel her” despite having different views on transgender issues and rights.

It is pertinent to mention that Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011, was one of several stars from the series who spoke out against Rowling’s views in 2020.

However, now, on the podcast, the 35-year-old actress stated, "It's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with.”

The Little Women star added: "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."

She praised Rowling for the "kindness and words of encouragement" she gave when she was growing up on set and for letting her play a character that "to be honest barely exists in the history of English literature".

Watson continued: "There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out, or cancel that out, for anything. It has to remain true. It is true.”

"I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time and just hope maybe they will one day resolve or co-join themselves, and maybe accept that they never will, but that they can both still be true,” the Bling Ring star further mentioned.

"And I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said [about me] are true, and there can be this whole other thing,” Emma Watson concluded.

World is at peril in 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer video
World is at peril in 'Greenland 2: Migration' trailer
'Alice in Borderlands' stars react to show's global appeal
'Alice in Borderlands' stars react to show's global appeal
Denise Richards using split from Aaron Phypers to steal spotlight?
Denise Richards using split from Aaron Phypers to steal spotlight?
Real reason why 'NSync have delayed reunion tour
Real reason why 'NSync have delayed reunion tour
Kim Kardashian to face 'crazy' police case?
Kim Kardashian to face 'crazy' police case?
Stephen Colbert drops heartfelt words about Jimmy Kimmel video
Stephen Colbert drops heartfelt words about Jimmy Kimmel
‘Star Trek' legend William Shatner breaks silence over hospitalization
‘Star Trek' legend William Shatner breaks silence over hospitalization
Kim Kardashian shows off tattoo on shockingly painful place
Kim Kardashian shows off tattoo on shockingly painful place