Emma Watson changes stance for JK Rowling: ‘I can love her'

Emma Watson refuses ‘to cancel' JK Rowling

Emma Watson just received major backlash online over her recent comment for JK Rowling.

However, in her latest appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, she confessed that she still “loves” the Harry Potter author and does not want to “cancel her” despite having different views on transgender issues and rights.

It is pertinent to mention that Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter movies from 2001 to 2011, was one of several stars from the series who spoke out against Rowling’s views in 2020.

However, now, on the podcast, the 35-year-old actress stated, "It's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with.”

The Little Women star added: "I think the thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible."

She praised Rowling for the "kindness and words of encouragement" she gave when she was growing up on set and for letting her play a character that "to be honest barely exists in the history of English literature".

Watson continued: "There's just no world in which I could ever cancel her out, or cancel that out, for anything. It has to remain true. It is true.”

"I just don't know what else to do other than hold these two seemingly incompatible things together at the same time and just hope maybe they will one day resolve or co-join themselves, and maybe accept that they never will, but that they can both still be true,” the Bling Ring star further mentioned.

"And I can love her, I can know she loved me, I can be grateful to her, I can know the things that she said [about me] are true, and there can be this whole other thing,” Emma Watson concluded.