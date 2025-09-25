Matthew McConaughey says his mother Kay delivers a blow after every movie

Matthew McConaughey reveals his mother's one haunting line for him

Matthew McConaughey has shared the surprising words his 93-year-old mother, Kay McConaughey, always tells him “after every single” one of his films.

During their cover shoot for PEOPLE, the 55-year-old American actor told the outlet what the matriarch of the family says, “You know what she says after every single film? ‘Oh, so good! I see where you get it from.’”

Matthew's 17-year-old son, Levi, who is making his debut, endorsed this by saying, “She told me that the other day. It’s gone generations.”

Audience will get to see where they all get it from, as the Texas-based family is reaching a milestone by appearing together in The Lost Bus, which is set to release on October 3 on Apple TV.

The survival thriller, directed by Paul Greengrass, will picture the horrid 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise, California, which cost the lives of 85 people and burnt over 150,000 acres.

In the forthcoming movie The Lost Bus, Matthew plays the role of Kevin McKay, a bus driver who rescues 22 kids.

It is pertinent to mention that Kay is coming back onscreen 14 years after her cameo in the black comedy Bernie in 2011.