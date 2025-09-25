Khloe Kardashian crosses paths with ex Tristan Thompson in new project?

Khloe Kardashian left frisked over an ad actor resembling ex Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is all set for her new collaboration!

As the reality TV star, who is in impeccable shape, reportedly a size four at 5ft 10in and has even entered her forties, showed off her physique, earing new activewear, promoting her project with Fabletics.

In the photo, the siren can be seen wearing a sports bra, a zip-up jacket falling off her shoulders and leggings.

However, in one particular photo, Khloe is seen frisked by a TSA agent - who resembles her ex Tristan Thompson - as the scenario depicted in the photoshoot was her going through security at an airport.

“Lavender Dreams, my new @fabletics collection is out now #FableticsxKhloé,' wrote the 41-year-old in her Instagram caption.

Fabletics launched in 2013, was co-founded by Adam Goldenberg, Don Ressler, Ginger Ressler.

Khloe Kardashian’s brand, that she co-founded, also collaborated with Kate Hudson to launch their first celebrity inspired line which proved to be a success. Hudson, a good friend of The Kardashians star, now owns 20 percent of the company.

These photos were shared the day after Khloe marked her appearance as an audience in The Tonight With Jimmy Fallon show, where her sister, Kim Kardashian, was the guest.

When Khloe was asked for dating advice she had a flabbergasted look on her face and the responded saying she was a “bad picker,” prompting the audience to roar with laughter.