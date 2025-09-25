 
Perrie Edwards celebrates her debut solo album while pregnant

Perrie Edwards is pregnant with her second baby whom she shares with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Web Desk
September 25, 2025

Pregnant Perrie Edwards shows off baby bump at album listening party
Pregnant Perrie Edwards shows off baby bump at album listening party

Perrie Edwards is a proud mom-to-be and a solo album star!

The 32-year-old singer, who already shares a 4-year-old, Axel, with her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, is expecting her second child with him and also hosted a listening party for her debut solo album, Perrie.

Sharing snaps from the event to her Instagram, Perrie wore a chic white jumpsuit featuring a tummy cut that showcased her baby bump.

The former Little Mix star was in high spirits as she posed next to a friend in front of a giant screen that displayed her album cover.

Perrie Edwards celebrates her debut solo album while pregnant

This comes after Perrie was left embarrassed when her own son, corrected her to the lyrics of her own song.

The Sweet Melody singer has established a successful solo career for herself since Little Mix went on a hiatus in 2022 and some of her hit tracks include: You Go Your Way, Tears and Forget About Us.

When Perrie censored out a curse word from her song, Axel instantly called out his mom and said, “That's not the words!”

“it is” the mom replied after which her son blurted out the expletive that left her open-mouthed, dropping to the ground in laughter.

Meanwhile, Perrie recently debuted her baby bump after announcing that she was expecting her second child earlier this month.

She and her fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took to social media to share the happy news, with a family picture and a caption that read: “Guess what hunnies…”

