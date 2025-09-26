 
Pete Davidson takes a stand for Pedro Pascal against hate

Pete Davidson stood up for Pedro Pascal against the hate he has been getting online

September 26, 2025

Pete Davidson defends Pedro Pascal from online hate

Pete Davidson just defended Pedro Pascal from online haters who believe the latter actor has started appearing "in everything" now.

During his latest appearance, on Theo Von’s podcast This Past Weekend, the Saturday Night Live alum opened up about the Hollywood life.

Von admitted that some elements of fame that scare him, including a cycle where people are built up and then torn down.

Davidson agreed, saying, “They can't wait, right?” adding that he feels Pascal is the latest victim of the practice.

“F**king two years ago he's a hardworking, great actor,” the comedian exclaimed, adding, “But everyone was like, he's worked so hard and has been a struggling actor.”

He further clarified; “F**king blows up so f**king hard. Everyone's like, ‘Daddy, daddy! Yeah, daddy, daddy.’”

“Then a year later, he's, like, in everything now 'cuz he's hot and big and everyone's like, ‘Go the f**k away, dude,’” Davidson said.

“It's also just like, you got to give someone time to adjust to that new level of fame,” he explained.

Davidson also mentioned, “He's been banging at it for 30 years and now he's like he's learning how to go get a cup of coffee or like deal with someone that taps you on the shoulder while you have your earbuds in and freaks you out. You got to give that guy a f**king second to, like, adjust.”

Davidson also compared this scenario to what is going to happen to Walton Goggins, predicting, from his perspective, “They're going to do it with Walton Goggins... next,” he said.

“It's like we build everybody up,” he said, adding, “It’s, like, so fast to turn [on the celebrity].”

To this, Von agreed and responded, “The turn is crazy” after which Pete revealed, “Bro. It's, like, within months.”

Davidson’s comments come a few days after Pedro Pascal appeared in the trailer for the new Star Wars movie, The Mandalorian and Grogu. 

