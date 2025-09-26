Scarlett Johansson gives June Squibb new title

Photo: Scarlett Johansson heaps praise for June Squibb

Scarlett Johansson is giving June Squibb her flowers.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the 39-year-old actress raved about Squibb, 95, who brings more than seven decades of Hollywood experience to her heartfelt and funny turn as the protagonist Eleanor in Eleanor the Great.

The film, which marks Johansson's directorial debut, follows a 94-year-old Floridian, played by Squibb, who relocates to Manhattan after the loss of her best friend and strikes up an unlikely friendship with Nina, played by Erin Kellyman, a journalism student.

It is noteworthy that Eleanor the Great is slated to be released in theaters on September 26.

“[June] is so incredible, professional and kind,” Johansson said.

“She’s so lowkey, she’s so easy to be around for the entire crew. It was just a reminder, really, of how important it is to show respect to your fellow crew members and just be nice to people. And how that really helps people want to do their best work too. She’s a very kind person, and she’s the best.”

Squibb, for her part, was equally effusive about Johansson, praising her first-time directing chops.

“There was an ease to the way she worked, and I think she’s had so many years in films that even directing the first time was not a hassle for her,” she added and concluded the topic by saying, “I learned that from her.”