Nick Offerman makes controversial remarks about new project

Nick Offerman's new movie 'Sovereign' was released in June 2025

September 26, 2025

Nick Offerman is not mincing words about his latest project.

In a new chat with The Guardian, the Parks and Recreation star, shared that he has been hoping his new thriller Sovereign would connect more with UK audiences as it may be “too smart” for Americans.

“The script is a work of art, about the ‘sovereign citizen movement,’ which — like any other conspiracy theory — is based on the extreme edge of American thought,” Offerman explained his rare views. 

The movie follows a father and son, played by Offerman and Jacob Tremblay, who identify as sovereign citizens and wind up in a tense standoff with a police chief, played by Dennis Quaid.

Offerman did not shy away from linking the film’s themes to real-world events. 

“It made me think of the January 6 attack on the US Capitol; what drives normal working-class Americans to make these life choices? I’m counting on the UK to celebrate this film, because I think it’s a little too smart for the American audience, frankly," he continued.

In conclusion, he restated, "A more European sensibility is going to respond more powerfully than an American one.”

