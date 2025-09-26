Dwayne Johnson makes special appearance with rarely seen daughter Simone

Dwayne Johnson poses with eldest daughter Simone

Dwayne Johnson stepped out with rarely seen eldest daughter Simone.

During the screening of his new movie, The Smashing Machine, in London on Wednesday, September 24, the actor made a special red carpet appearance with 24-year-old daughter, Simone, via People.

Johnson, who is also known by his ring name, sported a dark blue three piece suit over a white button down shirt paired with black dress shoes.

The Moana star posed with Simone on the red carpet who donned a long black dress with some embroidery. She completed her look by keeping her loose hairs on her shoulder with red bangs in front of the face and wore a black choker with white locket.

The father-daughter duo appeared to have worn coordinated dresses.

For the unversed, Johnson shares Simone with his ex-wife Dany Garcia.

The WWE star is also father to two more daughters Jasmine, and Tiana , who are nine and six years old respectively.

Johnson shares Jasmine, and Tiana, wife Lauren Hashian.

Back in January, at the 2025 Golden Globes, in which his animated movie, Moana was nominated and for the event, Johnson had a sweet father-daughter date night with Simone.

"Of everything that I love about Moana, the thing that I love most is my daughters, all three of my daughters, see themselves in Moana," he told E! on the red carpet.

"And I think this idea of emboldening and empowering our young women and how important that is. And I get to run around, with my long hair as Maui, and go, 'Cheehoo,' and embolden our young girls—it's awesome."