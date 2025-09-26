Kim Kardashian shades Kanye West and exes in dating confession

Kim Kardashian disses all her exes in love life update

Kim Kardashian threw subtle shade at Kanye West and the rest of her former flames in her new dating update.

The SKIMS founder and reality star, 44, made an appearance in a Wednesday episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When host Jimmy Fallon asked Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian whether they had tried setting Kim up on dates, Jenner, 69, attempted to respond from the audience. But Kim jumped in quickly, saying she would “trust her [mom’s] advice, for sure.”

Khloé, however, poked fun at herself. “I’m not known for a good picker,” she quipped, referencing her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on her.

“Same, babe,” Kim replied with a laugh.

The reality star has been married three times—first to Damon Thomas, then Kris Humphries, and most recently to Kanye West. After her divorce, she dated Pete Davidson from 2021 to 2022 and has since been linked to NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

Still, when Fallon, 51, pressed her on whether she’s dating now, but Kim replied, "No."

Instead, she revealed that her kids with West—North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6—have taken it upon themselves to play matchmaker. “They continue to” make lists of men she should go out with, she said.

Meanwhile, their father has moved on with employee-turned-wife Bianca Censori, whom he's been romantically linked to since December 2022.