Liam Hemsworth takes big decision after 'The Witcher' role

Liam Hemsworth shares step he took after 'The Witcher' casting

When it was announced Liam Hemsworth will play Geralt in The Witcher, replacing Henry Cavill, it drew much uproar from fans on the internet.



So, The Hunger Games star now reveals he stopped using social media for “most of last year."

“There was quite a bit of noise and I had to put that aside. It started to become a distraction,” he says in an interview with EW. “I dealt with that sort of thing in the past a lot and, you know, at the end of the day, I love making movies and I love telling stories and acting."

"I just don’t want any of that to affect my way of telling the story that I’m trying to tell. I jumped off social media and the internet most of last year," the actor adds.

Meanwhile, Henry, when leaving the role, wrote a note praising Liam for taking the role he played for three seasons.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men," he penned at the time.

The Witcher season four will be out on Oct. 30.