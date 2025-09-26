 
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky's newborn daughter brings 'whole new energy': Source

The newly minted parents welcomed their first daughter on September 13

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky feel lucky after welcoming baby daughter
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky feel 'lucky' after welcoming baby daughter

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky are "so happy" for the addition of a girl to their family of two boys.

On September 24, the Diamond hitmaker and the Fashion Killa rapper publicly announced the birth of their baby no 3, first daughter, "Rocki Irish Mayers" with an adorable snap of the little one.

A source close to newly minted parents told People, “They’re so happy to finally have a girl."

"They’ve wanted this for a while and can’t believe it actually happened."

Rihanna, ASAP Rockys newborn daughter brings whole new energy: Source

Rihanna and Rocky, who are already parents of two boys, RZA, three-year-old and Riot, almost two-year-old, are excited that their kids have less age gap and that their sons will grow up with a younger sister.

"They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age."

The insider further added that the Fenty beauty founder is thrilled to deal with "girl stuff."

"Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff," the tattler noted.

"Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky," the bird chirped.

In the announcement post, uploaded on her social media accounts Rihanna shared a heartmelting snap of Rocki and her, wearing pink onesie.

