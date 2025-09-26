Matthew McConaughey warns son Levi of Hollywood challenges on acting debut

Matthew McConaughey shares rare advice for son Levi

Matthew McConaughey revealed the tough truth to son Levi on as is all set for his onscreen debut in The Lost Bus.

In a recent chat with People for its Generations cover, the 55-year-old actor candidly shared his advice to his oldest son Levi on kicking off his career in the Industry.

"I’ve tried to give him some tips that I’ve learned along the way, tried to give him some of those tips earlier than I understood them," Matthew told the outlet.

The Interstellar star warned his 17-year-old son that it's difficult to stay humble and grounded in the chaos of fame and to figure out what’s genuine and what’s fake.

But with more experience things start to get clear and the intuition gets stronger.

"It’s hard to keep your feet on the ground to sift out the real stuff from the BS. But over time you’ve got to get that sixth sense," the proud father shared.

"It’s important that he has his own ownership of who he is and becomes. And [acting] will be a part of that if he continues to do it, part of finding his identity, but it can’t be his full identity," Matthew added.

Lost Bus, which is set to release on October 3 on Apple TV+, also marks Matthew's family milestone as his mom Kay is returning to screen after 14 years.

In the survival thriller, which chronicles the story of deadly 2018 Camp Fire in northern California, Matthew plays a school bus driver and Levi stars as his son.