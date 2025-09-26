Kim Kardashian makes bold claim of reviving THIS thing anytime she wants

Kim Kardashian reveals surprising 'superpower'

Kim Kardashian is showing off her sense of humor and influence, even among the Gen Zs.

During a skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, September, 24, a scene opened in Kardashian’s dressing room as Fallon told her she’d be called to the stage in a few minutes.

“I’ll see you out there. It should be another six, seven minutes,” he said.

“Hmm, six seven,” Kardashian replied, referencing a TikTok meme from Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6 7).

When Fallon joked, “I don’t think kids are saying that anymore,” Kardashian declared, “I know, it was totally over, but I just brought it back. That’s kind of one of my superpowers. I’m Kim Kardashian, and I can just bring anything back anytime I want.”

Fallon asked if she was serious, and she responded: “No cap! That’s back now too.” She then did the viral “dab” move, leaving Fallon stunned.

“No way,” he said. “There’s no way that’s coming back. What? That happened so fast.”

But Kardashian kept going: “Wazzup! Don’t taze me, bro. NikeSKIMS. Groovy baby, yeah!”

Fallon laughed that Austin Powers impressions weren’t back, but Kardashian insisted: “In my world, they never went away.”

As he left, Fallon playfully repeated old trends while Kardashian quipped into the camera: “Oh, behave.”