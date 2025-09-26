Sean ‘Diddy' Combs moves to overturn prostitution conviction

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs pushes for conviction to be tossed

Sean “Diddy” Combs returned to federal court in Manhattan this week to challenge his conviction on prostitution charges.

In court before Judge Arun Subramanian, Combs appeared in good spirits—smiling, greeting his lawyers, and waving to family in the audience.

Each side then had 20 minutes to make their case on whether the July 2 conviction should stand.

His lawyers argued the prostitution law only applies to pimps, not clients, and asked the judge to throw out the verdict. Prosecutors disagreed, saying Combs’ actions were violent even as a bystander.

If the conviction is upheld, the hip-hop mogul could face up to 20 years in prison at his October 3 sentencing. His team, however, is pushing for just 14 months, which could see him released soon with time served already amid the trial.

Judge Subramanian did not issue an immediate ruling but said a decision would come soon.