Victoria Beckham plans 'ultimate revenge move' to 'expose' Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham ready to 'strike back' at Nicola with Oprah Winfrey interview

Victoria Beckham is reportedly gearing up for a big PR move against daughter in law Nicola Peltz, who "pulled away" her oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham.

As per Radaronline.com, the fashion designer is planning the high-profile publicity push inspired by Meghan Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The former singer is said to be preparing to sit face-to-face with Winfrey, as the tensions between Beckham clan with Brooklyn and his wife seem to not cool down anytime soon.

A source privy to the Beckham family told the outlet that now it is high time to "fight back" in public.

"Victoria believes Nicola has come between her and Brooklyn, and it makes her livid. She has stayed quiet for a long time, but now she feels it is time to strike back. Sitting down with Oprah would give her the platform to reveal who Nicola really is – and she's certain it would capture worldwide attention," the source continued.

"For Victoria, it's the ultimate revenge move, just like Meghan Markle did after she left the royal family," the insider added.

For the unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola's rift with the Beckham family was first reported after the couple were absent from David Beckham's 50th birthday bash.'

"Victoria is certain Nicola is the reason Brooklyn has pulled away. She thinks the Peltz family is working to eclipse the Beckhams and damage their reputation," another source said.

"While they may have the financial power, Victoria believes she and David have the celebrity and the public on their side," the tattler continued.

"She is planning a major PR offensive to safeguard that," the bird chirped.