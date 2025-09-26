Emma Watson opens up about ‘dehumanising' part of fame

Emma Watson gives rare insights into dating life

Emma Watson just revealed she prefers dating people who haven’t watched her movies.

The 35-year-old actress, who is renowned for her role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, confessed that fame came at a cost in her personal life.

During her latest appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, Emma explained: "It does feel like my avatar enters the room unexpectedly, all of a sudden. And then I'm navigating a completely different conversation if someone haven't figured out that it's me yet.”

"That can feel really dehumanising and sometimes quite... seeing someone's behaviour completely switch and turn and change can be kind of a jarring experience,” she added.

The Bling Ring actress then joked that the dating world is "basically a complete disaster and free-for-all," adding, "I feel like I'm in good company, in that sense.”

"It's funny, occasionally people will apologise to me for the fact they've not seen my films. And I will be like, 'Please don't apologise. That is bliss to me,'” Emma revealed to Jay.

She continued, “Like, music to my ears that you're not going to constantly be navigating it. And me also navigating with you this projection of me, or this Emma Watson avatar-person will not be this ghost in the room."

Previously, the actress admitted that the movie business left her feeling “a bit caged” and that she didn’t feel very happy despite the fame and success she had garnered.

The Little Women star told the Financial Times: "I wasn't very happy, if I'm being honest. I think I felt a bit caged.”

She further stated, "The thing I found really hard was that I had to go out and sell something that I really didn't have very much control over.”

“To stand in front of a film and have every journalist be able to say, 'How does this align with your viewpoint?' It was very difficult to have to be the face and the spokesperson for things where I didn't get to be involved in the process,” Emma Watson concluded at that time.