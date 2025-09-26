Pete Davidson shares emotional turning point on his road to recovery

Pete Davidson got candid about her sobriety journey.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Theo Von’s This Past Weekend podcast, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on a heart-wrenching conversation with his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, that helped him to get sober.

“My mom’s the most supportive person in the world,” shared Pete, who reportedly checked into rehab at least twice last year due to mental health issues.

He further said, “it got to a point where she called me when I was in rehab and she was like, ‘My biggest fear is that I will turn on the news and I’ll see that my son has died.’”

Praising Amy as "so supportive," the comedian said that his mother "wants to always have positivity around."

“That killed me,” said Pete. “So I was like, ‘Alright, can’t die until she’s dead.’”

The 31-year-old actor further said that he doesn't want his mother to face more heartbreak after his father's death. For those unversed, Scott Davidson died during the terrorist attacks in New York City on September 11.

“I’d have to be a f–king sociopath to not get my s–t together,” said The Rookie star.

Before concluding his conversation, Pete shared that his mother and so many of his loved ones have helped him get sober.

For those unversed, Pete and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, are currently expecting their first child.