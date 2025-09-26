 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson warned after Epstein scandal: 'Hugely damaging'

Sarah Ferguson spokesman recalled the moment clearly, saying: "People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was"

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Sarah Ferguson warned after Epstein scandal: 'Hugely damaging'

Sarah Ferguson has received a stern warning after Jeffrey Epstein scandal emerged.

According to the Radar Online, the warning has come from a royal insider, who claims: "The Epstein scandal is hugely damaging.”

The royal sources claimed Sarah’s email to Epstein has reignited old wounds.

The royal source said: "It's like history repeating itself. In the 1990s, she was pushed aside for humiliating the monarchy, and now, with Epstein's name resurfacing and her old affair once more in the spotlight, palace figures are saying she can't hold on to her place."

Meanwhile, numerous UK charities have also severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, after a new email emerged in which she called convicted Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

Sarah's spokesperson declined to comment on the charities' action, having previously said that she sent the email to Epstein because she wanted to counter the threat that he might sue her for defamation.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesman and adviser at the time, recalled the moment clearly, saying: "People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was.

"It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me."

Kate Middleton ‘not at 100 percent' new claim drops
Kate Middleton ‘not at 100 percent' new claim drops
Princess Eugenie receives massive support from US amid Sarah Ferguson crisis
Princess Eugenie receives massive support from US amid Sarah Ferguson crisis
Prince Harry transforms into an urgent ‘toxic liability' with ‘tone-deaf delusions'
Prince Harry transforms into an urgent ‘toxic liability' with ‘tone-deaf delusions'
Sarah Ferguson losses out on two major Royal Family events after email leak?
Sarah Ferguson losses out on two major Royal Family events after email leak?
HRH ‘desperate' Prince Harry's groveling hits a nerve with Prince William: ‘Do this one thing'
HRH ‘desperate' Prince Harry's groveling hits a nerve with Prince William: ‘Do this one thing'
Prince William's reaction to King Charles, Harry reconciliation talks finally drops
Prince William's reaction to King Charles, Harry reconciliation talks finally drops
‘Beyond offensive' Prince Harry gets hit by Prince William
‘Beyond offensive' Prince Harry gets hit by Prince William
Prince Harry falls into a big disagreement with Meghan Markle
Prince Harry falls into a big disagreement with Meghan Markle