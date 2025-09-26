Sarah Ferguson warned after Epstein scandal: 'Hugely damaging'

Sarah Ferguson has received a stern warning after Jeffrey Epstein scandal emerged.

According to the Radar Online, the warning has come from a royal insider, who claims: "The Epstein scandal is hugely damaging.”

The royal sources claimed Sarah’s email to Epstein has reignited old wounds.

The royal source said: "It's like history repeating itself. In the 1990s, she was pushed aside for humiliating the monarchy, and now, with Epstein's name resurfacing and her old affair once more in the spotlight, palace figures are saying she can't hold on to her place."

Meanwhile, numerous UK charities have also severed ties with Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, after a new email emerged in which she called convicted Jeffrey Epstein a "supreme friend" and sought forgiveness for "letting him down".

Sarah's spokesperson declined to comment on the charities' action, having previously said that she sent the email to Epstein because she wanted to counter the threat that he might sue her for defamation.

James Henderson, Sarah's spokesman and adviser at the time, recalled the moment clearly, saying: "People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was.

"It was a chilling call and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him given the way he talked to me."